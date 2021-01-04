https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/04/eight-injured-shooting-miami-park-florida-police/

Two minors and six adults were shot Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire on a park in Miami, Florida, according to police.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals and one victim was airlifted to a trauma center, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 27. Two were reported as stable at the time they were transported and six were in critical condition.

“Two individuals walked up toward the area of the park, and without provocation, drew weapons and started shooting into the crowd,” police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez said, according to the Miami Herald.

The two gunmen remain at large, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Charged With Attempted Murder After Chasing, Shooting Unarmed Burglar)

The suspects approached the basketball court at the park before they opened fire, Rodriguez said, according to the Miami Herald. As of Sunday night, it was “too early to determine any motive,” he added.

“This is a senseless, heinous crime,” Rodriguez said, the Miami Herald reported. “As you all know, we cannot do this alone. We need the community’s assistance to help us help you.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

