There was little question in the mind of the public during Prohibition that Al Capone was a mobster, killer, thief, etc. However, though the evidence was in plain sight, so to speak, the government (Federal not State) struggled to get him arrested and convicted on tax evasion. His books were sloppy. His St. Valentine’s day massacre, for example, was criminally tidy.

Nonetheless, his supporters (yes, there were such) swore that he was innocent and just a businessman living the capitalistic life. These supporters, including local police and politicians, swore to his character and conduct. To them, he could be president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone with a conscience knew that these supporters fell within only two possible mental miens: Liars or fools.

The analogy of Capone, the mobster, is fitting as to the current doctrine of criminal activity regarding the 2020 election. Particularly with Joe and Hunter Biden, mobsters extraordinaire; fitting nicely as the consonants to Capone and Frank Nitti.

God bless America.

One side, the Democrats, have attempted to steal the election, and have suffered no consequences. Again, though the evidence is in plain sight, few if any Democrats (or liberals, or progressives, or whatever) and probably a plurality of Republicans pretend all is well in some magical democratic way.

The other side, a large body of Republicans, conservatives (that plurality of Republicans not included), and some small number of lawyers who believe in their oath, is trying desperately to persuade liars and/or fools of their folly. They will probably fail in their efforts to convince. It isn’t easy to convince a fool. And it is impossible to convince a liar. Most Democrats (and the Republican plurality) are first, liars. However, their mental tattoos of foolishness are indelible (as are all tattoos).

No? Burning buildings are protests, not riots? Why bother to have constitutional age limits for House, Senate, and President. Any five-year-old could be stupid.

These thugs have been trying to rid themselves of Donald Trump (and his conservative loyalists) for four years. They knew they must. The income-tax-Capone-like-charges were getting too close to many in the FBI, CIA, and any number in what is cleverly referred to as, the “intelligence community.” Furthermore, the Democrats’ devotion to China and its CCP needed a Trump rejection and a Biden infusion.

Again, God bless America.

Furthermore, socialist wealth-confiscating moron ideals like “The Green New deal” or free education for everyone or guaranteed incomes (with printed money) were in danger of Trump and his allies extinguishing them.

But Like Capone and his gangsters, the Democrats and their coadjutants the Washington Swamp and media miscreants will lie, trek with foolishness or idly quote some Founding father-mother-person without a clue to what went into voting franchise and its relationship to a republican government.

Meanwhile, we get bloviating children like AOC and her childish drivel or corrupt octogenarians like Nancy Pelosi and her clothes-matching mask, while getting her hair washed in front of taxpayers. They, of course, are ordered to wash their own hair indoors.

God bless America. May these horrible anti-republican socialists keep hold of their foolish hearts and minds. And may they lie their way all the way to the altar of truth.

And they should always remember that Capone died of syphilis—the number one “social” disease of the time.

