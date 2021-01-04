https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532447-election-fight-tears-at-gop

An effort by President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE and his allies in Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is tearing apart the Republican Party in a messy fight a few days before two critical special elections in Georgia that will determine the Senate majority in 2021.

Adding to the spectacle, The Washington Post on Sunday obtained a recording of an extraordinary hour-long conversation between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, in which the president pressured the state official to “find 11,780 votes” in order to make him the winner of Georgia’s electoral votes instead of Biden.

The published details of the recorded conversation heightened the sense of alarm among some Republican senators that Trump and his allies are trampling on the nation’s tradition of orderly post-election transitions of power.

One of the strongest statements Sunday came from former Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanEx-GOP Speaker Ryan denounces effort to challenge Electoral College results ‘Trumpification’ of the GOP will persist Trump’s political future depends on whether he can change MORE (R-Wis.) who warned against lawmakers voting to overturn the votes of any state

“Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people,” he warned.

He said efforts to reject the vote of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Biden’s victory would “strike at the foundation of our republic.”

“It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans,” he said.

A number of House Republicans will ignore Ryan’s counsel, including his former lieutenant, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyCori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ McCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results Five centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote MORE (R-Calif.), who met with conservatives in the House on Sunday and offered his backing.

Two Republican lawmakers told CNN they expect at least 140 House Republicans to vote against the counting of several state’s electoral votes on Wednesday.

Senate Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results ‘Trumpification’ of the GOP will persist LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (R-Wyo.) has so far been the most outspoken top-ranking House Republican leader in opposing the challenge to the Electoral College by urging Trump to respect “the sanctity of our electoral process.”

Cheney circulated a memo to House GOP colleagues Sunday warning against an effort to set up a special commission to audit the election results.

“By objecting to electoral slates, members are unavoidably asserting that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts,” the memo stated. “Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the president and bestowing it instead on Congress.”

Senate GOP leaders have also been decidedly cool to the effort, urging their colleagues not to support it.

There’s growing anxiety among GOP lawmakers about whether the election fight could hurt Sens. David Perdue David PerdueTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a ‘voice of desperation’ Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump, Biden face new head-to-head contest in Georgia Harris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a ‘voice of desperation’ Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (R-Ga.), who face runoff elections on Tuesday.

“The president thinks the idea of getting a lump in your throat about the orderly transition of power is quaint and he’s trampling on that,” said one Republican senator of Trump’s persistent efforts to overturn the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The lawmaker, who requested anonymity to frankly discuss the effort, was being driven by unprincipled ambition.

“They’re making us look like Afghanistan,” said the senator.

The GOP lawmaker expressed surprise, however, that colleagues such as Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesGraham: Electoral College challenge ‘a political dodge’ Senate Democrats rebuke GOP colleagues who say they’ll oppose Electoral College results 11 Senate Republicans say they will oppose Electoral College results Wednesday MORE (R-Mont.) and James Lankford James Paul LankfordGeorge Conway calls Meadows a ‘moron’ and a ‘disgrace’ Senate Democrats rebuke GOP colleagues who say they’ll oppose Electoral College results 11 Senate Republicans say they will oppose Electoral College results Wednesday MORE (R-Okla.), who are not known for courting media buzz by challenging GOP leaders, had signed onto Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote Bipartisan group of senators: The election is over MORE’s (R-Texas) plan to postpone the counting of the electoral vote during a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count McCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (R-Mo.), who like Cruz is seen as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was the first Republican senator to say he would sign onto a House objection to the electoral tally. He did not sign onto the letter that Cruz made public Saturday demanding a new audit of the Nov. 3 election results.

On the other side of the internal fight are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count McCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (R-Ky.), Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Senate Democrats rebuke GOP colleagues who say they’ll oppose Electoral College results 11 Senate Republicans say they will oppose Electoral College results Wednesday MORE (R-S.D.) and Sen. John Cornyn John CornynFrustrations flare as ,000 checks blocked for fourth straight day Congress overrides Trump veto for the first time Hawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight MORE (R-Texas), who have argued privately to colleagues and publicly to the media for weeks that challenging the results of the election on the House floor Wednesday would be a political mistake.

McConnell warned Senate Republican colleagues during a Dec. 15 conference call that objecting to the vote results in Arizona, Georgia and other states would put colleagues up for re-election in 2022 in a bad spot.

Already Trump has threatened to back a 2022 primary challenge against Thune, who has led the effort to persuade Republican senators not to vote to uphold objections.

Several Republican senators have assured Thune privately that they will support the leadership next week, in addition to a growing number of GOP lawmakers who are expressing public opposition to any challenge of the electoral vote tally.

Republican senators, however, say they are already getting calls from angry constituents pressing them to support objections to the electoral votes of several key states, even though Trump and his legal team has failed to show any compelling evidence of widespread fraud and dozens of their legal challenges have failed in court.

McConnell on Sunday, who was in the Capitol for the swearing-in of senators elected in November, declined to comment on the growing war within his party.

“We’ll be dealing with all that on Wednesday,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Pelosi sets up call on election challenge: ‘No situation matches Trump presidency’ GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, on Sunday dismissed Cruz’s call for the appointment of a commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the Nov. 3 election results as a “political dodge” that had “zero chance of becoming reality.”

“Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality – is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy,” he said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerCongress overrides Trump veto for the first time Hawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight House Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-N.D.), another of Trump’s staunch allies, on Sunday said “I don’t anticipate objecting to anything” but he left himself some wiggle room, saying he would listen to the discussions.

Asked about a recorded phone call in which Trump asked the Georgia election official to find more Trump votes, Cramer said, “the secretary of state’s job isn’t to calculate one plus one equals three.”

Other Senate Republicans on Sunday said they would oppose objections raised by Cruz, Hawley and others questioning the results of the electoral tally.

“The administration has filed dozens of lawsuits, none of which have found that there was compelling evidence to support a finding of voter fraud such that it would have made a difference in the outcome of the election,” Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBipartisan group of senators: The election is over Toomey, Murkowski to oppose GOP effort to challenge election results Ex-GOP senator suggests forming new party, calls Trump ‘ringmaster’ of Republicans MORE (R-Maine) told reporters after she was sworn in to serve her fifth term.

“From my perspective the election is over, the courts have spoken, the administration was given every opportunity to pursue its legal remedies, and it’s time for us to move on,” she said.

Collins said colleagues should put their energy into focusing in the policy challenges that lie ahead once Biden becomes president.

“I just think it’s important that we all start acknowledging reality and working together to solve the enormous problems that our country faces,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of senators including Collins, Sens. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyBipartisan group of senators: The election is over Insurers lose multiyear lobbying fight over surprise medical bills Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19 MORE (R-La.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBipartisan group of senators: The election is over Graham: Electoral College challenge ‘a political dodge’ Romney: Plan to challenge election ‘egregious ploy’ that ‘dangerously threatens’ country MORE (R-Alaska), and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyEx-GOP Speaker Ryan denounces effort to challenge Electoral College results Pelosi sets up call on election challenge: ‘No situation matches Trump presidency’ GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (R-Utah) released a joint statement declaring the 2020 election “over.”

“At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results,” they said. “The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results.”

