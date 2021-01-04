https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elise-stefanik-electoral-college-objection-fraud/2021/01/04/id/1004134

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., plans to raise an objection when Congress meets on Wednesday for the Electoral College certification process, which is likely to finalize Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6,” Stefanik said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our Democratic process.”

She added, “Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election. I believe those questions exist.

“Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security.”

About 140 other congressional Republicans have announced their plans to object to certifying Biden as the winner, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has rejected those calls, and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a letter last weekend that the effort set an “exceptionally dangerous precedent.”

