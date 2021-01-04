https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/basketball-ncaa-march-madness-indiana/2021/01/04/id/1004193

All games in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Monday.

The NCAA said the majority of the tournament’s 67 games will be held in Indianapolis in an attempt to prevent spread of coronavirus. The organization added a limited number of coaches’ and players’ family members will be permitted to attend games.

A decision on whether fans will be allowed to attend games will come later, as the NCAA continues to monitor the pandemic.

Last year’s tournament, annual focal point of March Madness, was canceled due to the pandemic.

“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that,” NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday in a statement, per The Hill.

The NCAA said coronavirus testing for players, coaching staffs, administrators, and officials during the tournament will be worked out with a local health provider.

An initiative to promote health and safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of masks will be called “Mask Madness.” It will be operated by the NCAA and local officials.

Venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum will be used, as will on-campus arenas such as Mackey Arena (Purdue University), and Assembly Hall (Indiana University).

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and Purdue will serve as host schools, along with the Horizon League, which will host the games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to re-imagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes.”

Teams participating in the tournament will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 14. The Final Four is scheduled for April 3-5.

Plans for the women’s basketball tournament have not been announced.

