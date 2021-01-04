https://justthenews.com/government/congress/tulsi-gabbard-house-out-touch-reality-following-gender-neutral-terms-rule?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says the House Democratic Conference is “out of touch with reality” for putting gender-neutral words into the their rules for this congressional session.

The Democrat-controlled House on Monday approved the changes put forth by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an effort to honor all gender identities.

“It absolutely does the very opposite of that,” Gabbard, who represented Hawaii, told Fox News. “And it’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women. It’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans that people in Congress are.”

Gabbard also suggested House priorities are askew because the rules change was among the first acts of the new Congress, not ensuring that Americans who have the highest mortality rate from the coronavirus have access to the vaccine.

“Instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, they are choosing instead to say you can’t say ‘mother’ or ‘father’ in any of this congressional language,” Gabbard said. “It’s astounding.”

