http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7-_Gc8TFy7Y/

A stash house raid in a Mexican border state led to the discovery of an independent drug smuggling organization in Nuevo Leon. The gang was storing drugs, weapons, and body armor with local police insignia.

The event took place in Monterrey when detectives with the Nuevo Leon State Investigations Agency raided a stash house filled with meth and marijuana. The house belongs to an unnamed organization led by a man known as “El Profe,” according to U.S. law enforcement sources in Mexico.

Authorities seized close to 60 pounds of meth, 900 pounds of marijuana, and weapons. Investigators are also trying to determine if the body armor is official issue or cloned.

During the raid, authorities arrested Jesús Ángel “Pichuca” Alanís Treviño, Jesús “El Grande” Aguirre Alvarado, Irving Salazar López, Juanita García Sánchez, and an unidentified minor. Police learned the group works independently from the major cartels in the region. A background investigation revealed that Pichuca was previously convicted of aggravated assault, other violent crimes, and immigration violations in Texas.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on independent drug gangs such as “Los Billy’s” and another led by a man named “Totoy” as they fought the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel over control of the lucrative drug distribution market in Monterrey.

Tony Aranda es un escritor que colabora para Breitbart Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

