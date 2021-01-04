http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/5OOF298Q8sM/f-the-police.php

(John Hinderaker)

On New Year’s Eve, Ilhan Omar tweeted this photo of herself with her daughter Isra Hirsi:

The daughter’s necklace says “FTP” on one side and “BLM” on the other. FTP stands for “F*** the Police.” Ilhan obviously knows this, as does the daughter, who proudly posts radical, anti-American and anti-free enterprise messages. Nevertheless, this is the picture that Ilhan chose to publish on New Year’s Eve. This was, it is safe to say, no accident. (Via Alpha News.)

Omar’s anti-law enforcement sentiment is hardly unique in the Democratic Party. Thus, Project Veritas interviewed several members of the staff of beleaguered Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. The staffers explained that Warnock is keeping it to himself for now, but he “absolutely” wants to defund the police, because most police officers are “bad.”

While Warnock officially does not support defunding the police, his campaign staff said he “absolutely” would defund “these suckers in blue.” “So, he avoids using defunding the police, because he knows that the Republicans are gonna try to grab onto it and attack, right?” Derrick Bhole, finance assistant with the Warnock campaign, told an undercover Project Veritas Action journalist. “But in reality, his whole platform with police reform is along the lines of the same people who are saying defund the police.” “Just not using the same rhetoric, you know,” Bhole added.

Warnock’s director of small business development joined in:

Sasha Williams, director of small business development for the Warnock campaign, also told a Project Veritas Action journalist that Warnock is “absolutely” on the side of radical activists who would defund the police. “But he is on our side for defunding these suckers in blue, these police?” the undercover journalist asked Williams in a conference call. “Absolutely! Absolutely!” she responded.

***

“You know, police officers are not all good, you know what I’m saying? Most of them are bad, we know that,” she argued.

The evidence indicates that most Democratic politicians are anti-police and pro-criminal. What separates Democrats like Ilhan Omar from Democrats like Raphael Warnock is not any substantive disagreement on the issue of public safety. Rather, the difference is that a Democrat like Warnock, running statewide in Georgia, needs non-radical votes to get elected. Omar doesn’t. Thus, he flies a false flag to conceal his pro-criminal ideology until he is safely in office.

Let’s hope that Georgia voters don’t let him get away with it.

