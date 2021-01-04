https://www.wtae.com/article/pittsburgh-police-incendiary-device-detonates-lawrenceville/35114421

Pittsburgh police were investigating in Lawrenceville and the Hill District after an explosion was reported in each neighborhood Sunday night.Click the video player above to see video captured by a private camera in the area.The Fire Investigation Unit and the Bomb Squad were investigating after police said an incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle, damaging a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Avenue around 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.Police were searching for a white pickup truck in connection with the Lawrenceville incident. Cmdr. Jason Lando told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the vehicle is described as an older-style “boxy” two-toned truck, white on the top and possibly a sage green color on the bottom.”It appears from the video footage that the object was thrown out of the window of a moving vehicle, not necessarily targeting any one person,” Lando said.When asked if he could describe the explosive device, Lando said, “Right now, I’d like to leave it up to the bomb guys. That’s their job, and I don’t want to interfere in their investigation. I can tell you that I spoke with them and they’re calling it an IED. It looks like it’s potentially something that’s homemade. And I can tell you that we did find nails in the street afterwards.” A second incident was being investigated in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. An explosion was reported there just after 10:30 p.m.Early Monday evening, investigators said they do not believe the two incidents are related. Police said they are working closely with their federal partners within the FBI and the ATF. They said the investigation is still in its early stages and there are no suspects or arrests at this time. Police said they will continue to review all available camera footage and follow up on tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800.”With respect to the incident on Dinwiddie Street, area residents reported feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air,” public safety officials said. “The Bomb Squad responded with explosives sniffing K9s, but no evidence has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”

