Thanks to the liberal fake news media millions of Americans believe it is unprecedented for Republicans to challenge the presidential election.

The media wants you to forget about EVERY TIME Democrats objected to a Republican president.

Kyle Becker posted a string of Democrats objected to the results of the two elections in which George W. Bush prevailed.

For anyone who thinks it’s unprecedented for Republicans to object to the results of the 2020 election, here are a string of Democrats objected to the results of the two elections in which George W. Bush prevailed. https://t.co/wKBiFLeWHa — Joseph Curl ❎ (@josephcurl) January 4, 2021

This was for George W. Bush — There were even seven dissenters for Donald Trump in 2016 after he smashed Crooked Hillary.

