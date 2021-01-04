https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/franklin-graham-house-rules-gender-inclusive/2021/01/04/id/1004144

Rev. Franklin Graham posted a tweet that harshly criticized a proposed change in House rules to enshrine gender inclusive language.

“Can you believe that they actually propose to strike the use of words including father, mother, son, aunt, uncle, & wife?,” Graham, the president of the international aid charity Samaritan’s Purse, wrote on Sunday.

He added that the proposed changes are scheduled to be voted on soon after the House begins the new session.

“If those claiming the name progressive are allowed to have their way, we won’t even recognize this nation in a very short time, warned Graham in another message on Twitter after he cited as “just a fact” a verse from Genesis that God “created them male & female.”

House Rules Committee Chair James McGovern, who together with Speaker Nancy Pelosi put forth the proposal, said in a press release that it “promotes inclusion and diversity” and is a way to “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender-neutral.”

