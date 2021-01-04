http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2NDWYLF5h2E/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) suggested Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the Fulton County District Attorney could launch a criminal probe into the leaked audio from a one-hour phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “David Worley a Democratic member of the State Election Board which you chair, asked you to open an investigation into the call. Will you open that investigation?”

Raffensperger said, “I believe that because I had a conversation with the president, also he had a conversation with our chief investigator after we did the signature match audit of Cobb County last week, there may be a conflict of interest.”

He added, “I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

