Author J.K. Rowling may have a great number of haters for her stance against some of the excesses of transgender ideology; comedian Eddie Izzard, who identifies as “gender-fluid,” is not among them.

Speaking with U.K.’s The Telegraph, Izzard said that Rowling is not a “transphobe” and encouraged people to actually read and understand her position.

“I don’t think J.K. Rowling is transphobic. I think we need to look at the things she has written about in her blog,” said Izzard.

The comedian noted Rowling was standing up for women, who “have been through such hell over history.”

“Women have been through such hell over history. Trans people have been invisible, too,” asserted Izzard. “I hate the idea we are fighting between ourselves, but it’s not going to be sorted with the wave of a wand. I don’t have all the answers. If people disagree with me, fine – but why are we going through hell on this?”

Though Izzard identifies by the pronouns “she/her,” the comedian and political activist has said they are “somewhat boy-ish and somewhat girl-ish.”

Izzard is not the only comedian to come to Rowling’s defense. John Cleese, of “Monty Python” fame, was recently accused of transphobia expressing his support for the “Harry Potter” author.

“I’m afraid I’m not that interested in trans folks,” he said. “I just hope they’re happy and that people treat them kindly. Right now I’m more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality…”

“…Covid19, the incompetence of the British government, China’s complete disregard for the necessity to abandon fossil fuels, the developments in France between Macron and Islamicists, diabetes, and the recent deaths of several of my close friends. Does than sound hard-hearted?” he continued.

Despite the intense criticism and backlash, Rowling has not backed away from her original position on transgender ideology. Speaking with Good Housekeeping in early December, the author noted that people have become increasingly afraid of speaking out.

“Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety. This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people,” she said. “Many women are concerned about the challenges to their fundamental rights posed by certain aspects of gender identity ideology. I’ve had a huge postbag since speaking up on this issue and more than 90 percent of the letters and emails have been supportive. My correspondents have included medical staff, social workers, prison workers, workers in women’s refuges and members of the LGBT community, including trans people.” “Many are afraid to speak up because they fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety,” Rowling continued. “This climate of fear serves nobody well, least of all trans people. I believe everybody should be free to live a life that is authentic to them, and that they should be safe to do so. I also believe that we need a more nuanced conversation around women’s rights and around the huge increase in numbers of girls and young women who are seeking to transition. Some of the most heartbreaking letters I’ve received have been from young women who regret the irreversible surgeries they’ve undertaken. These stories need to be told.” RELATED: John Cleese Accused Of Transphobia After Expressing Support For J.K. Rowling The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

