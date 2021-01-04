https://thehill.com/homenews/532480-george-conway-georgia-call-shows-trump-is-delusional-desperate

Attorney George ConwayGeorge ConwayGeorge Conway calls Meadows a ‘moron’ and a ‘disgrace’ George Conway: ‘Biggest election fraud of 2020’ is lie Trump won New York attorney general predicts Trump will step down, allow Pence to pardon him MORE said early Monday that a newly revealed phone call between President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE and Georgia’s secretary of state indicates that the president is “delusional” and “desperate” during his final days in the White House.

“It’s shocking, but not surprising,” Conway said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “The real question that pops up here and pops up, again and again, is how delusional is he? Is he that delusional or is this — or is he just desperate, and I think it’s a little bit of both.”

On the call, audio of which was obtained and published by The Washington Post on Sunday, Trump is heard pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, to “find” enough ballots to swing the state into his favor.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump tells Raffensperger on the call. “All I want to do is this … I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

