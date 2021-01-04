https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532485-georgia-elections-board-member-says-trump-could-be-charged-for

The sole Democrat on Georgia’s state Board of Elections has called for a civil and criminal probe over a phone call in which President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” more votes for him.

“It’s a crime to solicit election fraud, and asking the secretary to change the votes is a textbook definition of election fraud,” David Worley told The Washington Post, which first published the audio of Trump’s call on Sunday.

Worley, in a letter to Raffensperger, said the call was “probable cause” for a probe into possible election code violations, citing a section of the state code criminalizing soliciting election fraud from someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such an incident, splashed as it is across every local and national news outlet, cannot be ignored or brushed aside,” he wrote. Former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore cited the same law last year when he filed a complaint against Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Pelosi sets up call on election challenge: ‘No situation matches Trump presidency’ GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (R-S.C.), whom Raffensperger said had pressured him to exclude some ballots in the Peach State.

In the call to Raffensperger, Trump demands the Georgia secretary of state “find 11,780 votes,” citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the state. In the call, Raffensperger declines to help the president and questions the validity of the sources of his claims.

Trump has repeatedly targeted both Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempHarris: Trump Georgia phone call shows a ‘voice of desperation’ Durbin: Trump Georgia call ‘merits nothing less than a criminal investigation’ Kinzinger: Republicans can’t with ‘clean conscience’ object after hearing Trump tape MORE (R) for refusing to aid his efforts to undo President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE’s victory in the state. The call has prompted sharp criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger: Republicans can’t with ‘clean conscience’ object after hearing Trump tape Ex-GOP senator suggests forming new party, calls Trump ‘ringmaster’ of Republicans GOP congressman hits back at Fox News host after criticism MORE (R-Ill.), who called it “appalling” on Sunday.

Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinGeorgia Democratic lawmaker to seek censure of Trump over Raffensperger call Durbin: Trump Georgia call ‘merits nothing less than a criminal investigation’ Washington Post releases full audio of Trump phone call with Georgia secretary of state MORE (Ill.), the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, went further, saying the recording “merits nothing less than a criminal investigation,” while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says Trump’s Georgia call is an impeachable offense Cori Bush shares picture of expanded ‘Squad’ LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (D-N.Y.) called it an impeachable offense.

The Hill has reached out to Raffensperger’s office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

