https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-runoff-senate-election/2021/01/04/id/1004209

Georgia election officials were investigating possible threats “to encourage or discourage turnout” for Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoffs, it was announced Monday.

“We’ve discussed with [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], FBI, and Sheriff’s departments potentially there being threats, and we’ve seen some of that nature potentially out there,” said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager.

“They’re under investigation.”

Sterling, speaking at an afternoon press conference, did not offer details about specific threats but acknowledged officials believed there could be “any number of potential threats attempting to encourage or discourage turnout,” per The Hill.

Sterling encouraged Georgia voters to go to the polls and vote.

“Be safe, be smart and don’t let anybody get in the way of you casting your vote,” he said.

Local news reports cited a threatening email sent to Cherokee County employees and other counties about polling locations before the runoffs.

Incumbent Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., are opposing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win both races, the party will hold a voting majority in the Senate on the strength of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Sterling spent most of his press conference quashing President Donald Trump’s claims about voter fraud in the presidential election.

The president was scheduled to join Perdue and Loeffler at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

