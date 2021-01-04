https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/georgia-officers-present-polling-sites-amid-threats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police officers have been stationed at Cherokee County’s 40 polling stations for Georgia’s Senate runoff elections on Tuesday after there were reports of threats, according to The Hill.

Cherokee County received “threats to polling locations on election day” in an email Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Employees in several other counties received the same threatening email.

The threats are being investigated by both the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to The Hill.

As a result of the threats, Georgia’s Democratic Party had to cancel an event at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Woodstock called “Women for Warnock,” Joseph Cousin, the pastor at the church told the AJC.

Georgia voters will cast their ballots for the state’s two Senate seats, which will help decide which party will hold the majority for the next two years.

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, while incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. Both races are tight, according to the polls.

President Trump and Joe Biden both visited the state of Georgia Monday to campaign for their respective parties’ candidates.

