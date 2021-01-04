https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-senate-runoff-candidates-barnstorm-final-day-voting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With a record-breaking three million people already voting in the Georgia Senate runoff races, Election Day voting began at 7 a.m across the state on Tuesday.

Control of the Senate hinges on the outcome of the races, which pit incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. The results are expected to begin coming in tonight around 7 p.m when polls close.

On Election Day, the four candidates are continuing to make their presences felt throughout the state.

Rev. Raphael Warnock, who has received heat for being a pro-choice pastor, tweeted on Tuesday telling Georgians to put their shoes on, it’s time to vote, sharing a voter protection hotline number with his followers. Warnock met with supporters in Marietta, Ga., where he spoke for nearly 20 minutes.

Warnock’s opponent Kelly Loeffler made a morning appearance in Sandy Spring Ga. “We need checks and balances in Washington, that’s what this is about today,” she told a crowd of supporters. “Georgians need to get out and vote today.”

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff said outside a polling site in Atlanta that “history is unfolding in Georgia right now,” as the final day of voting began. Ossoff also appeared on ABC’s “GMA3,” where he called the expected GOP challenges to the Electoral College a “circus,” describing it as an attack on Georgia voters.

David Perdue remains in a neck and neck battle with his opponent. He urged Georgians on Twitter Tuesday to “defend our majority and defend America.”

Both Democrat candidates will need to win for their party to gain a working majority in the Senate with the inclusion of Kamala Harris as vice president to break ties in a body split 50-50.

