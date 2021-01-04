https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/georgias-secretary-state-raffensperger-certified-georgias-2020-election-results-knowing-460000-ballots-missing-legally-required-chain-custody-documentation/

It’s worth repeating, that Georgia’s corrupt Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger had numerous reasons to invalidate the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The voting machines provided for fraud, etc… However, the fact that Raffensperger certified the results in the state knowing 460,000 ballots were missing legally required chain of custody documentation is unconscionable.

Georgia’s corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is in criminal trouble now after leaking a phone call with the President of the United States. Yesterday it was reported that Georgia’s corrupt Secretary of State (SoS) Brad Raffensperger is the party to two lawsuits from the President of the United States after leaking information related to their recent call:

But quite frankly, Raffensperger has done much worse. The Georgia SoS is to ensure secure and accurate elections are to be held in his state and yet he allowed Dominion voting machines to be used in the 2020 Presidential election opening the door to foreign intervention and blatant discrepancies and fraud.

But even more glaring is the fact that to this day, 460,000 ballots that were counted in the election are missing legally required chain of custody documentation.

The chain of custody documentation provides evidence that the ballots in question were properly gathered, transported and counted according to state law. Ballots in an election should be under dual control, both a Republican and a Democrat should be involved in the gathering, transport and counting of ballots. Each action should be documented and signed off on by individuals from each party.

The fact that Georgia has no records on how 460,000 ballots arrived and were counted in the 2020 election should void the entire election results. Georgia’s corrupt leadership knew this and yet they certified Georgia’s results giving Joe Biden an 11,000 vote lead in the Presidential election.

This is so disgusting and illegal and yet they are about to do it again tomorrow in Georgia in the US Senate runoff in the state.

