This is Frank Gaffney with the Secure Freedom Minute.

For two months now, the American people have been force-fed an outrageous lie to the effect that there is “absolutely no evidence of fraud” in the 2020 presidential race.

Now, thanks to our friends at EveryLegalVote.com, we have easy access to what’s actually abundant evidence that electoral grand larceny is, in fact, underway in this election. And, once equipped with such evidence, folks like us have taken nearly thirty million actions aimed at restoring integrity to the process of choosing our next Commander-in-Chief.

The facts are presented powerfully in a half-hour video by Kevin Freeman running since New Year’s Day as an infomercial. You can see it at EveryLegalVote.com and take action there to ensure that your elected representatives do the same. And, more importantly, that they act on January 6th to ensure that the only votes that count are legal ones.

This is Frank Gaffney.

