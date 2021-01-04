https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-rep-kay-granger-77-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-TX), 77, one of the oldest members of the Texas congressional delegation, revealed on Monday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has started to self-isolate on the advice of her physician.

Granger’s office said the congresswoman was tested after arriving in Washington, DC, for the 117th Congress, per the Attending Physician’s guidance. “She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined,” said her office in a statement.

Granger, the highest ranking Republican on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms and is “feeling great,” said her office. The Texas Republican received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — part of a two-dose regimen — back in December along with some other members of Congress.

Granger will remain under the care of her primary care physician, the congresswoman’s office said.

It’s not clear how long she will be in self-isolation. Guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention note that people who test positive for COVID-19 but experience no symptoms can stop self-isolating after ten days have passed since the test.

Different guidelines apply to people who test positive for COVID-19 and later develop symptoms.

Granger traveled to Washington, DC, ahead of the speakership election, where she joined the Republican caucus in voting for Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. He lost by seven votes to San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The announcement comes only a day after Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI), who said on December 28 she had tested positive for COVID-19, traveled to Washington to cast her vote for Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the House speakership election. Pelosi ultimately only won the speakership by seven votes, after two Democrats voted for someone else, three other Democrats voted “present,” and one Democrat was absent.

Moore didn’t disclose the date she tested positive, but ended her self-isolation period at midnight on Saturday, several hours before Congress convened, reports Politico.

Moore told POLITICO that while she quarantined for two weeks and received permission from her doctor to attend the opening day, she had not received a negative Covid test by the time she reached the Capitol.

Moore Tweeted ahead of the Sunday congressional session: “Thank you all for the well wishes. I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District.”

Thank you all for the well wishes. I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 3, 2021

Back in mid-November, House Dean Don Young (R-AK), 87, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for three days. “Very frankly, I had not felt this sick in a very long time, and I am grateful to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers,” said Young in a statement after his release, reports the Anchorage Daily News.

Young attended the first day of the Congressional session on Sunday where, as the longest continually serving member of the House, he was tasked with swearing in Pelosi as Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress.

