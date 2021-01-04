https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/hip-hop-prof-angry-white-rappers-unpopular-now-due-trumps-constant-anger/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A “hip-hop” professor from the University of Virginia says “angry” white rappers in the mode of Eminem are suffering waning popularity because audiences already get their fill of (white) rage on a daily basis — from the White House.

AD Carson says in The Guardian that “unhinged white rage” rap in the early part of this century was “an extension of a kind of repressed rage felt all across white America.”

“Yet this rage is the same thing you now see coming out of the White House every single day,” Carson says. “The idea of white grievance or supreme white confidence has taken the front seat over the last four years through Trump, and a lot of the audience is tired.”

