https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/532514-howard-stern-rips-trump-over-georgia-call-this-is-criminal-its

Howard Stern is ripping President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE for his call with Georgia’s top election officials rather than focusing on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it’s time the commander in chief goes “back to f—ing Florida.”

The SiriusXM host took to his eponymous radio show on Monday to address Trump’s call with the state officials. In an audio recording of the conversation released Sunday by The Washington Post, Trump is heard asking Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE‘s win in the Peach State.

“This is criminal. It’s gangster,” Stern exclaimed to listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s like Donald Corleone,” Stern continued, making a reference to the famed fictional crime family in “The Godfather.”

“How is this shit not criminal what’s going on? I don’t understand it. They’ve got the tapes,” Stern said.

The radio personality — who frequently had Trump as a guest on his show before the New York real estate developer entered politics — blasted the president for being “busy” with flipping the election results instead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“If you’re on the phone talking to some guy in Georgia and going, ‘Hey, what do you think about if we all said that I won the election? What do you think? Think we can make that fly?’ I mean, that’s what you’re busy with?” Stern said. “Only 4.2 million people in the United States have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It’s like third-world shit going on!”

“The thing that’s really pissing me off is that this motherf—ing government that hardly exists now, they can’t get the coronavirus vaccine out,” Stern, 66, said, adding he would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frontline workers in hospitals can’t get it, and you’re making f—ing phone calls to try to end the election?” Stern said of Trump.

“What happened to this country? It’s such a disappointment that we cannot vaccinate people. We can’t get f—ing vaccine into people’s arms,” Stern said.

Last week, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci: US coronavirus outbreak ‘likely will get worse’ in coming weeks Sunday shows: Health officials push back on Trump’s ‘exaggerated’ COVID death toll claim Surgeon General says ‘no reason to doubt’ COVID-19 death toll number MORE, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, called the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine “disappointing.” The Trump administration had touted a goal of getting 20 million people a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 4.2 million vaccines have been administered in the U.S.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams Jerome AdamsSlaoui: Could be months before we know if COVID-19 transmission possible after vaccination Sunday shows: Health officials push back on Trump’s ‘exaggerated’ COVID death toll claim Surgeon General says ‘no reason to doubt’ COVID-19 death toll number MORE defended the Trump administration’s management of vaccine distribution, saying Sunday on CNN, “I’m telling you that things are changing — 1.5 million doses in the last 72 hours. That’s meaningful change.”

“We’re all locked in our houses and this f—ing guy, I know what I’ll spend my time on, I’m gonna try and convince everybody I won the election,” Stern said of Trump on Monday. He urged the president to accept the election results and return to his home at Mar-a-Lago: “You didn’t win. It’s over. Go back to f—ing Florida.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

