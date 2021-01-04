http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qyFk7vH1uiI/

A suspected human smuggler is in federal custody after he allegedly shot at Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop. None were injured during the shooting.

Brackettville Station Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a vehicle on Ranch Road 334 near the town of Brackettville, Texas, on the afternoon of January 3, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. The driver of the suspected human smuggling vehicle pulled over briefly when agents activated their emergency lights. He then allegedly fired a weapon at the agents and drove away.

Earlier today, #USBP agents attempted to stop a suspected alien smuggler on Ranch Road 334 near Brackettville, Texas. The driver pulled over and fired a weapon at our agents from the vehicle before driving away. No one was injured by gunfire. pic.twitter.com/pXSMVvty49 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) January 3, 2021

Skero said the driver fled the scene after firing at the agents. Local law enforcement in Real County provided assistance to the Border Patrol agents and spiked the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The agents apprehended several “undocumented immigrants” who were locked inside the vehicle, the chief stated on Twitter. The suspected human smuggler fled on foot into the brush.

By about 5 p.m., a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agent utilized a K-9 to track down the fleeing suspect, the chief continued. The BORTAC agent placed the suspect under arrest.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information about the shooting and failed human smuggling attempts. Officials responded that a press release is due out shortly. Breitbart will update this developing story as new information becomes available.

