‘IT WAS IRAN’: Israel Says TEHRAN Behind Gaza Mortar Barrage

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.30.18

Israeli officials publicly blamed Iran for the recent mortar attack on southern Israel Wednesday, saying Tehran was the “culprit” behind the barrage that included 180 Iranian-manufactured shells.

According to the Jerusalem Post, IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis confirmed the mortar shells were produced inside the Islamic Republic and smuggled into the region by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Despite Israel’s intelligence superiority over terror groups, as well a blockade imposed both by the IDF and Egypt, Hamas and other terror groups in the Strip have restocked their supply of weapons in the four years since the last round of fighting between Israel and Hamas,” writes the Post.

“The mass-produced Iranian mortar shells used in Tuesday’s salvos were also used by Islamic Jihad in an attack in January and in a barrage 12 mortar shells fired toward an army outpost in November,” adds the author.

The revelation raises new questions over Iran’s influence in the region as the United States urges western allies and other nations to help clampdown on Tehran’s nuclear program.