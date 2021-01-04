https://noqreport.com/2021/01/04/is-lin-wood-taking-crazy-pills-or-did-he-just-expose-the-deep-states-blackmail-scheme-involving-child-rape-and-murder/

Lin Wood has been making a lot of accusation against prominent politicians and leaders… and not just regarding the election. We are talking Voter Fraud, Dominion Voting Systems, Jeffrey Epstein, Sex Trafficking, Mike Pence, Chief Justice John Roberts and more. Most are calling him crazy and nothing more than a tin-foil hat conspiracy theorist… but now he claims to have video that proves his wildest accusations. What do we make of this?

The accusations being made during this latest Twitter thread are so heinous and corrupt, yet would expose just how morally bankrupt those that run our nation truly are. Lin Wood is making the accusation that Chief Justice John Roberts and many other influential people are being blackmailed with dirt so destructive that they are simply doing the bidding of their handlers, including in how they are dealing with the rigged election of 2020.

According to Wood, “This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world’s most well-known & ‘elite’ intelligence agencies. One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape and murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy. The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.”

We’ve all wondered how and why the Mainstream Media and the elites in Washington DC all provided cover for Joe Biden, refused to report on Hunter Biden, looked the other way when it came to Hillary Clinton’s scandals and refuse to report on anything bad with the Obama administration. This could be how they keep such a tight lid on everything… blackmail with information and video footage of crimes so despicable there’s no coming back from it!

Now, whether this is true or not is yet to be seen. However, the fact that Lin Wood is claiming that he has actually video footage of Chief Justice Roberts raping and murdering a child ups the stakes… he’s either flat-out liar or he’s exposing the Deep State for all to see! Only time will tell what the truth actually is.

