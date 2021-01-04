https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/going-huge-join-president-trump-outside-white-house-january-6th-march-save-america/

On December 19th President Trump invited you to attend the Wild Protest in Washington DC on January 6th.

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

There is now a WildProtest website dedicated to this historic event to Stop the Steal.

The March to Save America will take place starting tomorrow in Washington DC.

“It will be wild!”

President Trump invited you so now it’s your turn to invite a fellow patriot. Share the video and tag someone below. “It will be wild!” #JAN6 pic.twitter.com/gVKGHb53iA — Ali 🟧 #StopTheSteal (@ali) December 26, 2020

From the website: We the People must take to the US Capitol lawn and steps and tell Congress #DoNotCertify on #JAN6! Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College. Our presence in Washington D.C. will let Members of Congress know that we stand with Rep. Mo Brooks and his colleagues in the House of Representatives who will bravely object to the certification of the Electoral College. Over a dozen US Senators have also joined the movement to decertify the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft will speak at the rally this week.

StopTheSteal.us is working closely, whipping the vote up, with patriots in the Congress.

Here is a list of the numerous speakers set for the January 6th rally.

This will be an ENORMOUS rally.

Americans don’t like liars or cheaters.

