In mid-December Missouri Senator Roy Blunt went on far left CNN and claimed the presidential election wasn’t “rigged” and called Democrat Joe Biden’s administration “likely.”

This weekend 12 Republican Senators and Senators-elect announced they would reject the election results and call for an emergency audit of the 2020 election to take place.

The 11 senator joined Senator Josh Hawley in rejecting the results of the fraudulent 2020 election.

Seven GOP senators signed the letter and FOUR GOP Senators-elect signed on!

Ted Cruz (R-Texas),

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.),

James Lankford (R-Okla.),

Steve Daines (R-Mont.),

John Kennedy (R-La.),

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.),

Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

Four Senators-Elect signed on:

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Noticeably missing from the list was Senator Roy Blunt.

And Missourians are taking notice.

Last week, a Facebook group named ‘Recall Roy Blunt’ was launched and quickly grew to over 700 members already.

In the group, several posts have suggested Navy SEAL and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens as a possible challenger in the 2022 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Blunt.

Trump supporters online VOW to remove those weak Republicans who refuse to stand up to the greatest election theft in history.

The GOP base will no longer support the big government, pro-China, weakling senators who have refused to stand up and protect their constituents!

Additionally, several tweets have named the former Missouri Governor as an alternative to Blunt, who has held public office for over 30 years.

Eric Greitens was fully exonerated in February 2020 following an 18-month investigation that found “no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens.”

Greitens got abandoned by the Missouri GOP and chewed up by the Missouri deep state.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Dylan Johnson, the spokesman for Eric Greitens over the weekend. Dylan told us, “Governor Greitens knows better than anyone that it’s not about Democrats and Republicans but rather about the establishment versus the outsiders. Roy Blunt should refuse the marching orders of the Washington elite and instead listen to the people of Missouri— who have legitimate concerns about the 2020 election.”

Johnson declined to comment on rumors that Greitens would challenge Blunt in the 2022 Senate Republican primary.

Many Missouri Trump supporters hope does.

