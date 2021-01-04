https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/its-happening-former-governor-eric-greitens-is-already-being-mentioned-to-take-on-weak-gop-senator-roy-blunt-in-2022-missouri-senate-race/

This is a scenario you had better get used to. Conservative Republicans will be urged to run against weak-kneed Republicans who refused to support Trump and in many cases actually opposed him. How much of your hard-earned money would you be willing to risk betting that Georgia’s Brian Kemp or Brad Raffensperger get reelected to any office?

In Missouri, the former extremely popular Eric Greitens is being pushed to run against Roy Blunt for the Senate in 2022. This could also affect Mitch McConnell because these conservatives would be much less likely to vote for him in the new Congress starting in January of 2023. That would be great news for conservatives. We need a hardcore leader like the Democrats do.

This week Blunt said that the election was not rigged and there was no effective voter fraud. Trump supporters are extremely loyal and have very long memories, so it is not a good idea to anger them. In Blunt’s case, it could be fatal. He is not that well-liked and Greitens was extremely popular.

He was forced out as governor by Soros backed prosecutor Kim Gardner. he has now been cleared of all charges against him, while Gardner is being investigated for her actions in the case.

Eleven US Senators are going to object to certifying the votes for the electoral college. They are current Senators:

Ted Cruz (R-Texas),

Ron Johnson (R-Wis.),

James Lankford (R-Okla.),

Steve Daines (R-Mont.),

John Kennedy (R-La.),

Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.),

Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

And four Senators Elect (newly sworn in):

Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.)

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

Trump supporters have started a website calling for the recall of Blunt. But members of the US Congress are not subject to recall. But it does give them a head start in voting him out of office next year.

The GOP base will no longer support the big government, pro-China, weakling senators who have refused to stand up and protect their constituents! Additionally, several tweets have named the former Missouri Governor as an alternative to Blunt, who has held public office for over 30 years. Eric Greitens was fully exonerated in February 2020 following an 18-month investigation that found “no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens.”

