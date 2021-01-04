https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/01/04/i-will-not-be-bullied-janice-dean-reveals-how-andrew-cuomos-office-apparently-tried-to-handle-her-damning-piece-on-his-covid19-leadership/

Fox News senior meteorologist recently wrote an opinion piece about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

I wrote something over the holidays about @NYGovCuomo that will be out on https://t.co/9bfgUdh8bX tomorrow. It will break news about his stonewalling and cover up of the total number of senior deaths and will give a timeline of his tragic decisions while his star was rising. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 3, 2021

Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID19, has been a fierce critic of Cuomo’s disastrous handling of the COVID19 crisis from the get-go, and she didn’t hold back:

Your mistakes cost us the lives of our family members, ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩. But rest assured, we, the People will be strong in our fight for answers and accountability. And the more you try to silence us, the louder our voices will become. https://t.co/4d7PyCFCkr — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 4, 2021

Here’s just a taste of Dean’s righteous indignation:

I believe the deaths of thousands of seniors who have died from COVID in New York State could’ve been prevented, and that’s the reason why I became an advocate over the last eight months trying to expose Cuomo’s own “mistakes and shortcomings,” while the national media crown him as one of their finest politicians. Had the governor admitted his terrible decisions instead of making posters, plastic mountains and coronavirus artwork, many of us would’ve forgiven him. Had he written condolence cards instead of books about “leadership” I probably would not be speaking up on behalf of other grieving families. Perhaps in lieu of joking around with his brother on CNN about his love life, doing puff pieces with People magazine or submitting videotape for the Emmy Awards, the governor could have been meeting with families and expressing sorrow for their loss.

As is Dean’s account of how Cuomo’s office has handled her piece:

We reached out to @NYGovCuomo’s office last night re: my OpEd. They reacted right away wanting an embargoed copy. We said they could read it at 5am and give reaction then. They asked my producer Sam to ask us the exact date my in-laws died and what nursing home they were in. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 4, 2021

My producer Sam called my husband because I was asleep. He said to tell the governor we’re not comfortable giving out information until you give @TheJusticeDept the total number of all the senior deaths. It was a bully tactic which they’re known for and I addressed in the essay. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 4, 2021

Andrew Cuomo has gotten quite adept at trying to bully people into submission.

We reached out to @NYGovCuomo’s office again this morning before my appearance on @foxandfriends and we never heard back. Here’s my OpEd which I hope many will read to see how this governor and his administration operates. https://t.co/4d7PyCFCkr — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 4, 2021

Andrew Cuomo may be a bully, but he’s no match for people like Janice Dean.

I will not be bullied by @NYGovCuomo or his administration. The end. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 4, 2021

Excellent article. Infuriating content. — ItAintOver (@DebCharMac) January 4, 2021

I’m sure I speak for all NY’ers when I say Thank you for keeping up this important fight. — Nor’easter (@Noreast79032712) January 4, 2021

