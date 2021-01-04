http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rNffspiZATk/

Joy Behar reacted Monday on ABC’s “The View” to audio from a one-hour phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,780 votes.”

Behar said, “I thought, get the straitjacket, get the straitjacket. He’s gone. This guy’s gone. He’s on his knees, begging Raffensperger.”

She continued, “I give props to Raffensperger. He did a good job. He will not bend over. He will not bend over for this guy. But I’m wondering if we have the 25th Amendment because, you know, if you don’t use it with him, when are they going to use it? When one flew over the cuckoo’s nest? When are they going to use it? If they didn’t impeach him before, and I guess they could still impeach him. I understand if he gets impeached, he can’t run for president again.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think there’s no question that any lawyer that you speak to will tell you that this counts as conspiracy to commit election tampering, you know, especially voter suppression.”

She added, “I hope that every single American, especially people that are still Trump supporters, listen to that tape of the call or at least read the transcript because what you have is the president of the United States asking the Georgia secretary of state to find votes, to steal an election, and to just really, I think, sabotage our democracy. That is not only criminal. It is psychotic in a sense.”

Behar added, “And it’s treasonous. It’s treason.”

Hostin said, “It’s treasonous. It is treasonous.”

