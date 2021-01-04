https://noqreport.com/2021/01/04/julian-assange-will-not-be-extradited-to-the-u-s/

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the United States to face 18 charges related to illegally obtaining, receiving and disclosing classified information. A British magistrate ruled that his mental condition would put him at great risk of suicide if jailed in America.

According to NPR:

A British court has denied a request from U.S. officials to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on charges of illegally obtaining and sharing classified material related to national security. Extradition to the U.S. would be unjust and oppressive to Assange’s mental health, British Magistrate Vanessa Baraitser said in her decision Monday.

The judge’s decision surprised many watching the case who expected her to honor the U.S. request. A psychiatrist who analyzed Assange during his time in prison in London, told Baraitser that Assange was at a very high risk of committing suicide if he ended up in a U.S. prison.

Assange was diagnosed in December 2019 with recurrent depressive disorder, which was at times severe, and sometimes accompanied by hallucinations and often with thoughts of suicide, Baraitser said in her opinion.

She cited the psychiatrist who studied Assange, writing, “Although the imminence of extradition or extradition itself would trigger the attempt, its cause would be Mr. Assange’s clinical depression. He stated, ‘I am as confident as a psychiatrist ever can be that, if extradition to the United States were to become imminent, Mr. Assange will find a way of suiciding.’”

Debates will continue to rage about whether Assange is a hero or a criminal. This takes pressure off the Trump administration, who has been asked by multiple allies to issue a pardon to Assange.

