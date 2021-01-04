https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/04/kamala-harriss-story-about-wanting-fweedom-as-a-toddler-has-a-familiar-ring-to-it/

Back in early October, ELLE did a profile of Kamala Harris, with the subhead (updated after Joe Biden’s victory) reading, “The woman who will become vice president on the fight for justice and freedom she’s been waging since birth.” Since birth? Wow.

More precisely, Harris had been waging the battle for justice and freedom since she was a toddler in a stroller. She told of how, at a civil rights rally, her mother asked her why she was fussing. What did she need? “Fweedom” was her answer.

Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young. She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. “My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” Harris says, “and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’”

We know for a fact that Biden’s a plagiarist, but Harris’s story rang a bell with tweeter @EngelsFreddie, who found a similar exchange between a white policeman and a little girl whose only wish was “Fee-dom.”

Maybe just a coincidence?

You’ve got it, buddy.

Hey, she was listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg before they ever released albums. Time is fluid with her.

* * *

Update:

She used the anecdote in her 2010 book as well:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...