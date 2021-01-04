https://www.theblaze.com/news/left-wing-journalist-kill-anti-maskers

Left-wing journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted that he wants “to find an anti-masker and beat them to death” and that “F***ING ‘Christians'” who don’t wear masks because they believe God is “saving” them from COVID-19 are “what Jesus condemns” and will “burn in hell.”

What are the details?

Eichenwald — a New York Times bestselling author who in 2017 wished death on family members of Republican officials who voted for “Trumpcare” — tweeted Wednesday that “it’s at a moment like this that I want to find an anti-masker and beat them to death. Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object. #CategoricalImperative.”

While his sentiment was removed from Twitter for violating terms of service, TheBlaze’s Sara Gonzales caught an eyeful of it:

Eichenwald later added that he’s “not planning to kill anyone” but “as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill.”

A day later Eichenwald tweeted, “I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has COVID because of anti-maskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. [Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley] & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country.”

When a Twitter user asked, “Anti-maskers did this? How do people who wear masks get it then?” Eichenwald dug his claws in: “Because you F***ING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a S**T about killing others. You are either STILL uninformed or too stupid to care.”

He also tweeted that he doesn’t care about children left orphaned by parents who don’t use masks and put others at risk: “If someone is willing to leave the children of innocents without parents, I don’t care if their own kids are orphans. Reap what they sew [sic]. It shouldn’t just be the innocent that suffer.”

‘F***ING “Christians'” … ‘burn in hell’

Eichenwald also blasted “F***ING ‘Christians'” who don’t wear masks because they believe God is “saving” them from COVID-19, declaring that they are “what Jesus condemns” and will “burn in hell.”

“You F***ing ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving you from COVID so you don’t need masks. You’re what Jesus condemns,” he said. “You kill with hypocrisy. Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell.”

Anything else?

In the wake of Eichenwald’s removed tweet saying he wants to beat an anti-masker to death, he later claimed Twitter was out of line:

But numerous users weren’t buying it, such as one who replied, “Your account should be locked you f***stick. You claim to want to beat [an] ‘anti-masker’ to death but I’m pretty sure you lack the f***ing stones you smug f***. Self important jackasses like you are the biggest virus yet.”

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

