As The Scoop reported on Friday, Facebook deleted a 1.7 million member group called ‘Joe Biden Is Not My President!’ without giving the group’s admins any warning or explanation.

This sort of disgusting anti-American censorship of conservatives remains possible because spineless Republicans in Congress refuse to pass a bill to eliminate Section 230 projections for giant social media companies.

Section 230 protects far-left tech companies from being sued because they are incorrectly classified as “neutral platforms” instead of publishers.

Now, in less than 48 hours since Facebook deleted the original group, a new ‘Joe Biden Is Not My President!’ group ran by the same admins has already gained nearly 200,000 members.

The official Parler account for the group has already gained 45,000 followers.

The admins of the Facebook group launched their own conservative news website this weekend, www.JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident.news

The website looks absolutely gorgeous and is easy to use. A screenshot of the homepage is shown below.

They say the website is an important asset for everyone in the group to use since Facebook can’t just take it away for no reason like a Facebook group.

