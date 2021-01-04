https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/532507-lewinsky-no-concerns-with-recording-trumps-call-with-georgia

She’s usually against recording someone without their knowledge, but Monica Lewinsky says she’ll make an exception when it comes to President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE‘s controversial call with Georgia’s top election officials.

In an audio recording of a weekend phone call obtained and released by The Washington Post on Sunday, Trump is heard directly asking some state officials, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), to overturn his defeat in the Peach State to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE.

During the hour-long conversation, the president asks Raffensperger to “find” more than 11,000 ballots in order to turn the state’s presidential election results in his favor.

After the phone recordings were posted, anti-cyber bullying advocate Lewinsky, 47, quipped to her more than 990,000 followers:

i’m generally opposed to someone being surreptitiously taped on a phone call…but not this one, folks! — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) January 3, 2021

As a 22-year-old White House intern in the 1990s, Lewinsky was secretly recorded by Linda Tripp about her relationship with then-President Clinton. Tripp later gave the recordings to independent counsel Kenneth Starr, and Clinton was later impeached by the House of Representatives.

