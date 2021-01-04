https://noqreport.com/2021/01/04/lin-wood-bombshell-sex-trafficking-blackmail-and-pure-evil-afoot/

Attorney Lin Wood is quickly becoming the most controversial figure on the internet. His Twitter and Parler posts are both wildly popular and ridiculed. The QAnon crowd is torn between whether he’s schizophrenic or crazy like a fox. 4Chan debates about him are just as polarizing.

His latest bombshell is either absolutely insane or the key to exposing the powers and principalities ruling this world. I have my own opinions about it, but for once I’m not going to express them. Rather, here is what he posted last night, unedited:

As background to tweets I am about to post, you should read this article carefully. I ask that you read each of my tweets carefully & decide if the information conveyed demands that Patriots rise up so that every lie will be revealed. @realDonaldTrump

Memo warns Attorney General Jeff Sessions of VP Pence and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi after Minnesota court rules on international child trafficking evidence

The price for speaking TRUTH can be high. Ultimately, one’s life & the lives of his or her family members & friends can be at risk or lost. I ask for your prayers that Almighty God cover me, my family members & close friends with Psalms 91 protection. @realDonaldTrump

#WARNING our team members who live in Atlanta are being attached. One team members home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by. Right through his daughters bedroom window. The #BiasAndHateMustStop pic.twitter.com/RbcIilAAyq — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 3, 2021

I have shared with several individuals the TRUTH I will be speaking to you. Killing me will NOT prevent the TRUTH from being revealed – it will only trigger its release by many others. I ask @realDonaldTrump to immediately appoint an honest special prosecutor to pursue justice.

I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape. I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information.

This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world’s most well-known & “elite” intelligence agencies. One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape & murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy.

The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.

After Kappy received the hacked files from member of Lizard Squad, he gave files to one friend and the encryption key to another friend. He provided this information to his friends shortly before he was murdered in May 13, 2019. Members of Lizard Squad were jailed for hacking.

Jeffrey Epstein used this same blackmail scheme of child rape & child murder to either further his own interests or those of any intelligence agency with whom he worked. ALL who flew on his private jet or visited his island must be IMMEDIATELY interrogated & brought to justice.

I decided to post this truth on Twitter & Parler as wall exists around @realDonaldTrump that may have prevented me from getting this evidence to him. Kappy tried to deliver info to President but was then murdered. I do not know who Kappy gave it to for delivery to the President.

I have concerns that information from Kappy was not delivered to @realDonaldTrump & his effort to get it to President may have caused his death. I am aware that my life is now at great risk. But I put my faith in God. I prayed before I made the decision. I had to reveal TRUTH.

Now you have greater context for the message I tweeted below on January 1. I had hoped that this revelation would trigger resignations & confessions. Unsure of that result, I had to reveal full extent of my knowledge. I am doing so now.

On 5/13/19, Actor Isaac Kappy died after he “forced himself off” a bridge in Arizona. He was 42. His last post on Instagram was “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.” Isaac knew the lies. I know the key to his treasure trove of TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/QYdbXKdi6F — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

This tweet was an insurance policy. The evil forces behind this blackmail scheme of child rape & murder need to know that others have encryption key. I have procedure in place if I die in near term or any member of my family is harmed or threatened, key will be released by many.

I have always seen myself as more of a giver of gifts than a receiver of them. If I had key to a treasure trove, I would share the key or the treasure with others. But I always try to give to others with discernment. “For many are called, but few are chosen.”

– Matthew 22:14 https://t.co/0B7agMIcMY — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much.

The 10 intelligence agencies who have members employing this blackmail scheme include CCP, CIA, Mossad, FBI, MI6. The others are easily identifiable. The agencies do not which of them was hacked by Lizard Squad. @realDonaldTrump

I have no idea extent of blackmail scheme of raping & killing children but given the number of agencies involved, the hundreds of thousands of missing children, & the otherwise inexplicable actions of many powerful officials, celebrities, & business leaders, I fear the worst.

The number of missing children worldwide & in United States is staggering.

So I have now conveyed the truth as I know it. There has been a rising chorus of people questioning my sanity in recent days. Now you can understand why. I have no idea what will be done to me or said about me in coming days, but I will rest well tonight for having spoken truth.

Many issues in our world may be tied to blackmail scheme I described tonight, including bizarre behavior of officials & judges in recent election. @realDonaldTrump must appoint special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate. We need answers. We must investigate. For the children.

If asked to turn over the encryption key & other information I have to law enforcement, I will only agree to provide it directly to @realDonaldTrump, @GenFlynn or @SidneyPowell1. I trust them. Again, please pray for my family. Thank you. – Lin

Either Lin Wood is being trolled or he’s onto something. If one can suspend disbelief in the conspiracy he’s revealing, it all seems to make sense. Or, it could be as insane as it sounds. Either way, we need answers as soon as possible.

