https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/04/lin-wood-is-willing-to-put-his-life-at-great-risk-in-order-to-reveal-the-truth-about-chief-justice-john-roberts-and-other-powerful-individuals/

Say what you will about Lin Wood, but the guy is brave AF.

It’s not any man who would literally put his life on the line to speak the TRUTH about what’s happening at the highest levels of the United States government:

I have shared with several individuals the TRUTH I will be speaking to you. Killing me will NOT prevent the TRUTH from being revealed – it will only trigger its release by many others. I ask @realDonaldTrump to immediately appoint an honest special prosecutor to pursue justice. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Hope you’re all ready for this:

I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape. I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world’s most well-known & “elite” intelligence agencies. One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape & murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy. https://t.co/9lCAggRrCG — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Lin Wood’s having a very normal one.

The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

After Kappy received the hacked files from member of Lizard Squad, he gave files to one friend and the encryption key to another friend. He provided this information to his friends shortly before he was murdered in May 13, 2019. Members of Lizard Squad were jailed for hacking. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Jeffrey Epstein used this same blackmail scheme of child rape & child murder to either further his own interests or those of any intelligence agency with whom he worked. ALL who flew on his private jet or visited his island must be IMMEDIATELY interrogated & brought to justice. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

I decided to post this truth on Twitter & Parler as wall exists around @realDonaldTrump that may have prevented me from getting this evidence to him. Kappy tried to deliver info to President but was then murdered. I do not know who Kappy gave it to for delivery to the President. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

I have concerns that information from Kappy was not delivered to @realDonaldTrump & his effort to get it to President may have caused his death. I am aware that my life is now at great risk. But I put my faith in God. I prayed before I made the decision. I had to reveal TRUTH. https://t.co/3EHBzgi0fZ — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Now you have greater context for the message I tweeted below on January 1. I had hoped that this revelation would trigger resignations & confessions. Unsure of that result, I had to reveal full extent of my knowledge. I am doing so now. https://t.co/0B7agMIcMY — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

This tweet was an insurance policy. The evil forces behind this blackmail scheme of child rape & murder need to know that others have encryption key. I have procedure in place if I die in near term or any member of my family is harmed or threatened, key will be released by many. https://t.co/g2TzKMawdh — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Yes, if there’s one thing we know about Lin Wood, it’s that he never makes baseless claims about anything.

The 10 intelligence agencies who have members employing this blackmail scheme include CCP, CIA, Mossad, FBI, MI6. The others are easily identifiable. The agencies do not which of them was hacked by Lizard Squad.@realDonaldTrump — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

I have no idea extent of blackmail scheme of raping & killing children but given the number of agencies involved, the hundreds of thousands of missing children, & the otherwise inexplicable actions of many powerful officials, celebrities, & business leaders, I fear the worst. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

The number of missing children worldwide & in United States is staggering. https://t.co/KaLBnvBwWO — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

So I have now conveyed the truth as I know it. There has been a rising chorus of people questioning my sanity in recent days. Now you can understand why. I have no idea what will be done to me or said about me in coming days, but I will rest well tonight for having spoken truth. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

If you didn’t understand why people were questioning Lin Wood’s sanity before, you definitely will after reading that thread.

Many issues in our world may be tied to blackmail scheme I described tonight, including bizarre behavior of officials & judges in recent election.@realDonaldTrump must appoint special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate. We need answers. We must investigate. For the children. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

Won’t someone please think of the children?

If asked to turn over the encryption key & other information I have to law enforcement, I will only agree to provide it directly to @realDonaldTrump, @GenFlynn or @SidneyPowell1. I trust them. Again, please pray for my family. Thank you. – Lin 🙏❤️🇺🇸 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 4, 2021

His family clearly needs your prayers. As does anyone who trusts Lin Wood to tell the TRUTH about anything.

Maybe Lin Wood is actually a comedy account? Like dril? — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 4, 2021

I apologize if I ever knowingly retweeted or otherwise promoted Lin Wood in the past. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 4, 2021

Hey, man. Everyone makes mistakes.

Just don’t let the Lizard Squad find out.

***

Related:

‘There are no coincidences’: Lin Wood not-so-subtly suggests that death of Kelly Loeffler campaign staffer in car crash wasn’t an accident

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

