President Trump is holding a Victory Rally for Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler on Monday night ahead of the January 5 runoff election.

THOUSANDS of TRUMP SUPPORTERS turned out to support President Trump and the two Republican senators in Dalton, Georgia.

‘FIGHT FOR TRUMP!’ chants break out in Dalton, Georgia 5 hours before @realDonaldTrump arrives pic.twitter.com/WOREAKplIv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) January 4, 2021

Right Side Broadcasting Network is covering the rally live tonight

