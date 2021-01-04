https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-rocks-the-house-at-trump-rally/
Georgia is going to SAVE AMERICA and STOP SOCIALISM!
Thank you @realDonaldTrump for fighting for us!
KEEP GEORGIA RED! pic.twitter.com/zCaXCeAcG4
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 5, 2021
MTG joined President Trump in Georgia an hour ago and teed off on racist Warnock.
“This is the last line, we aren’t going to hand over our Senate seats to a pastor who preaches abortion from the pulpit. He’s preaching murder of God’s creation in the womb, holding a Bible in his hand. If anything go out there and vote for the unborn tomorrow. We’ve had enough.”