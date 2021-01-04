https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-rocks-the-house-at-trump-rally/

Posted by Kane on January 4, 2021 10:33 pm

MTG joined President Trump in Georgia an hour ago and teed off on racist Warnock.

“This is the last line, we aren’t going to hand over our Senate seats to a pastor who preaches abortion from the pulpit. He’s preaching murder of God’s creation in the womb, holding a Bible in his hand. If anything go out there and vote for the unborn tomorrow. We’ve had enough.”

