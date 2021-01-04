https://www.theblaze.com/news/massachusetts-abortion-parents-permission-age

The Massachusetts legislature lowered the age to legally obtain an abortion — without parental permission — to age 16.

What are the details?

The state legislature last week overrode Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the ROE Act, which aimed to, among other things, codify the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Baker vetoed the bill over its provision that lowered the age to get an abortion without a the consent of a parent or guardian to just 16.

In a statement on his veto, Baker said, “I cannot support the sections of this proposal that expand the availability of later term abortions and permit minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

According to Fox News, the state’s Democrat-controlled Senate and House voted 32-8 and 107-46 respectively to override the veto.

What are people saying about this?



On Tuesday, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser issued a scathing statement on the matter.

“This dangerous new law allows for late-term abortion on-demand across Massachusetts, and secret abortions for minor girls as young as 16,” the pro-life organization wrote. “Governor Baker is pro-choice, but this legislation was too much for him to stomach: His veto exemplifies just how extreme it is.”

Dannenfelser added, “The actions taken by Democrats to ram through this legislation are a reflection of just how extreme the party has become on abortion. Led by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats’ agenda for the entire nation is reflected in this bill: abortion-on-demand, up until the moment of birth.”

Democratic state Sen. Harriette Chandler championed the legislation as well as overriding the governor’s veto.

In a tweet, Chandler wrote, “Pregnant people who once faced near-insurmountable barriers accessing abortion care can now seize the right to control their own bodies. I am so proud of the policies included in the #ROEAct and of the @MA_Senate for our commitment to reproductive freedom.”

Anything else?



According to The Daily Wire, the bill “expands women’s legal authority to get an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy if doctors say the baby will not survive after birth.”

Further, the bill also removed a mandate requiring a 24-hour waiting period prior to an abortion taking place.

