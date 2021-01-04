https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/mccarthy-chides-dems-making-house-members-equal-others/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the Democratic agenda and efforts to curtail the GOP in the coming Congress before handing over the gavel to newly-elected Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats elected Pelosi to serve a fourth, nonconsecutive term as speaker, but before she addressed the House, McCarthy used the minority leader’s traditional remarks ahead of the speaker to chide Democrats over planned changes to the House rules that will limit the Republican minority and punish some social media activity.

“Under these rules, all members are equal, but some are more equal than others,” McCarthy said. “As for our constituents, it means freedom of speech is silenced, good ideas are stifled, and dissent punished. Why would an American political party use this as their first action in a new Congress?”

