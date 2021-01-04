https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff40e709cd48c07ede86612
A man who allegedly got out of his vehicle with a rifle was shot and wounded in a shooting that involved two troopers, a state highway patrol official said….
The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump….
Jan Morgan, the former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, slammed Senator Tom Cotton for announcing he will not object to the Electoral College votes….
With mounting desperation, Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they conven…
A group of left-wing activists with the organization “Shutdown DC” vandalized and protested outside the home of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)….