Nearly 200 individuals reportedly participated in a march Sunday against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) executive order shutting indoor services for restaurants, according to multiple reports, reflecting the growing anger of business owners toward recently tightened statewide and local COVID-19 restrictions.

The owner of Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro, Lisa Hanson, organized the march after being faced with a potential five-year suspension of her liquor license for continuing to defy the executive order, CBS Minnesota reported Sunday.

“It’s time for us patriots to rise up, in a peaceful way of course, and to say, ‘Hey, enough is enough,’” Hanson reportedly said.

CBS Minnesota reported that, since mid-December, a temporary restraining order has been placed against The Interchange. Additionally, the Minnesota Department of Health has suspended its license and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for 60 days plans to suspend the bar’s liquor license.

“We are open for business,” Hanson said. “[We’re] staying open because we need to make money to pay bills.”

Hanson, according to CBS Minnesota, believes the state is unlawfully enforcing an order. If her bar continues to violate the executive order, it reportedly could lose its liquor license for a period of five years.

“We’re well aware of what the consequences could be,” Hanson said, according to CBS Minnesota. “Either I closed permanently or I opened fully, so I opened fully . . . and yes, I knew the risks going into that.”

Moreover, Hanson acknowledges that her effort is about principle at least as much as it’s about her bar, the news outlet wrote. As part of her stand-off with state authorities, CBS Minnesota reports that inside The Interchange are pocket-size United States Constitutions laid out on a counter, protest T-shirts on sale, and a tip jar that’s been converted into a legal fund.

“We believe that we will see victory in this,” Hanson added.

It should be noted that Hanson is entitled to a court hearing before any liquor license suspension can go into effect, the news outlet stated. She reportedly said she plans to consult with her attorney on how to proceed.

Similar protests against COVID-19 restrictions targeting indoor services in bars and restaurants have sprung up across the country in recent months. These tighter restrictions were issued during the late autumn, when coronavirus cases were skyrocketing across the U.S. and still continue to skyrocket during the holiday travel season.

