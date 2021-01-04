https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/tomorrow-a-uk-judge-rules-over-extradition-of-julian-assange-to-the-us-or-will-president-trump-pardon-him-first/

At long last, the day has come for a judge in Great Britain to rule on whether Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States. Many of you are rooting against that happening.

But, I have some bad news for you, the chances of the judge denying extradition are unlikely. It is rare for such a request to be denied since there is little likelihood that any prisoner here would undergo human rights violations. (Unless Assange is a Republican.)

Bloomberg reports:

A U.K. judge will rule Monday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges after weeks of talk about a possible pardon from Donald Trump. The decision from a London judge will come after President Trump, whose administration brought the charges, issued a plethora of pardons to political allies. And lawyers say the odds of clemency from Trump are better than a judge buying Assange’s arguments that his human rights will be trampled on in America. “It’s very rare for the magistrates to refuse extradition requests from the U.S.,” said Anthony Hanratty, a lawyer at BDB Pitmans in London, who specializes in extradition cases. “There’s a quite strong presumption that the U.S. will comply with obligations in relation to human rights and legal process.” Assange, 49, has been in custody or self-imposed exile in London for the better part of a decade. He initially sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 rather than face questioning in a Swedish sexual assault case, which was later dropped. Last year, when he was expelled from the embassy, he faced U.S. charges related to WikiLeaks disclosures. He’s accused of working with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to get classified documents from databases containing about 90,000 Afghanistan war-related activity reports, 400,000 Iraq war-related reports and 250,000 State Department cables.

Many people on both sides of the aisle believe Assange just did what any good reporter would do. I have never seen this kind of fuss when the NYT and the WaPo publish classified information, especially if they think it will hurt the Republicans.

Personally, I think the thing that Democrats have against Assange is not the military secrets he revealed but because he published the DNC emails.

If I were them, I would hope he was not extradited. What if he got mad and revealed his source? What if his source was Seth Rich as many suspect it was? They would not want that known.

Those emails revealed the pay to play scheme during Hillary’s reign as Secretary of State. It also alleged campaign contribution fraud and the fact that the DNC was actively working against Bernie Sanders.

