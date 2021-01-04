http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cMt98HVZPzk/

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” accused Republicans in both the House and Senate planning to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6 of being “willing to throw out democracy.”

Murphy said, “I think a handful of the senators do know that Donald Trump lost the election, and they are doing this to score cheap political points. I think it is important to recognize that there is a whole bunch of other Republicans in Congress who actually do believe that their loyalty to the president outstrips their loyalty to the country.”

He continued, “There are a whole bunch of Republicans— more so in the House than in the Senate —who are willing to throw out democracy in order to install the president again because they believe that they need to put party and allegiance to Trump ahead of their allegiance to the country. They have kind of grown tired of democracy. There are a lot of Republicans who are not really interested in democracy if it doesn’t result in their candidate winning.”

He added, “I think you got to understand that there are two sets of Republicans — some that are doing this for crass political reasons. There are some Republicans that have actually given up on democracy, and that’s chilling.”

