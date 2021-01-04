https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/must-watch-video-data-scientists-discover-432000-votes-removed-president-trump-least-15-counties-pennsylvania/

The same data scientists who discovered massive voter fraud in Arizona — 790,000 laundered votes injected into the system in the Grand Canyon state, found hundreds of thousands of votes removed from Trump in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on election night by nearly 700,000 votes when corrupt elections officials stopped counting ballots.

Within days, President Trump’s lead disappeared after Democrat elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh counted hundreds of thousands of ballots for Joe Biden in secret.

According to analysis by the Data Integrity Group exclusively obtained by The Epoch Times, over 432,000 votes were removed from President Trump in at least 15 counties in Pennsylvania.

The Epoch Times reported:

Time-series election data shows Trump’s votes decrementing in various counties at numerous time points instead of increasing as would be expected under normal circumstances. The group said that Election Day vote removals happened during the vote tabulation process in at least 15 counties, including Lehigh County, Chester County, Allegheny County, Armstrong County, Westmoreland County, Northhampton County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Lackawanna County, Dauphin County, Pike County, Carbon County, Washington County, Erie County, and Luzerne County. Meanwhile, absentee vote removals happened in Allegheny County, Chester County, and Lehigh County. At least 432,116 votes—213,707 election day votes and 218,409 absentee votes—were removed in total. “There were vote movements across all candidates. However, we did not see the same type of negative decrements to any of the [other] candidates that we saw with President Trump’s tallies, and they happened repeatedly with no explanation,” Lynda McLaughlin, a member of the group, told The Epoch Times.

The engineers who provided the analysis includes Justin Mealey, a 9-year veteran of the US Navy where he worked as an electronic warfare technician, cryptologic technician, and Arabic linguist and Dave Lobue, a data scientist with 12 years experience and machine learning.

The data scientists show votes being subtracted from President Trump’s totals in real time, statistical anomalies and more votes than voters in many precincts.

President Trump’s vote totals decreased not only from his Election Day votes, but also absentee ballot votes — something that should never occur in an additive voting process, the data scientists argued.

MUST WATCH VIDEO:

