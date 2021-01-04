http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I9kO2C6GsrA/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued to identify as “mother, grandmother” in her official Twitter biography on Monday as the House stood poised to vote to strip gendered terms from its rules.

The House’s draft gender rule would deny official recognition of people’s sex, via such nouns as mother and father, or boys and girls.

However, Pelosi’s bio maintains the prized distinctions for her own family by referring to her herself as mother and grandmother.

Here was Pelosi’s bio, as of Monday morning:

“Speaker of the House, focused on strengthening America’s middle class and creating jobs; mother, grandmother, dark chocolate connoisseur,” it said.

On Monday, the House will vote on rules that will ban the very words in Pelosi’s bio.

“This package, which will be introduced and voted on once the new Congress convenes, includes sweeping ethics reforms, increases accountability for the American people, and makes this House of Representatives the most inclusive in history,” the House Committee on Rules said in a statement, Breitbart News reported:

Within the proposals are the creation of the “Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth,” which would require Congress to “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.” In clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter” will be removed.

The House, under the leadership of the self-proclaimed champion of “women’s” rights, will employ such terms such as “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild” instead.

