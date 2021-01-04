https://thehill.com/homenews/media/532509-national-review-criticizes-cruz-11-barbara-boxer-shouldnt-be-conservative-role

The National Review published an editorial Sunday criticizing Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote Bipartisan group of senators: The election is over MORE (R-Texas) and 10 other GOP senators who announced over the weekend that they will vote for objections to the Electoral College count on Wednesday.

The editors of the publication took aim at the group’s rationale for mounting a challenge to the election results. The 11 senators who intend to dispute the Electoral College votes cited former Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerSenate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes Biden plays it cool as Trump refuses to concede The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris launch Trump offensive in first joint appearance MORE (D-Calif.), who objected to the Electoral College votes that gave former President George W. Bush a second term.

“Barbara Boxer shouldn’t be a conservative role model,” the National Review wrote. “It has always been axiomatic that Republicans shouldn’t emulate the former progressive senator from California, and never more so in this case.”

“If the Cruz-led objectors somehow actually got their way, they’d trample federal law and state sovereignty and blow a hole in the hull of American democracy,” the editors added.

The Republican-led effort to object to the Electoral College results has been criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including GOP Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyEx-GOP Speaker Ryan denounces effort to challenge Electoral College results Pelosi sets up call on election challenge: ‘No situation matches Trump presidency’ GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (Utah) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Pelosi sets up call on election challenge: ‘No situation matches Trump presidency’ GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (S.C.). Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanEx-GOP Speaker Ryan denounces effort to challenge Electoral College results ‘Trumpification’ of the GOP will persist Trump’s political future depends on whether he can change MORE (R-Wis.) has denounced the actions by GOP lawmakers as “anti-democratic and anti-conservative.”

The objections from Republican lawmakers will not prevent President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers’ ‘scheme’ to overturn election results ‘makes a mockery of our system’ MORE from being sworn in on Inauguration Day. Both chambers of Congress would need to vote in favor of the objections, an outcome that is all but impossible given the number of Democrats, as well as Republicans who are opposed to efforts like those of Cruz.

“If all they want to do is signal that they are upset that Biden won, this isn’t the manner or the forum to do it. Nor is this the proper way to examine underhanded electoral practices that did not alter the outcome, or to propose election reforms, however needed,” the National Review wrote.

The publication also responded to the reference by GOP senators to the 1876 election between Democrat Samuel Tilden and Republican Rutherford B. Hayes, who was victorious, and its relation to the 2020 election. Allegations of voter fraud were uncovered in the 1876 election.

“In 1876, there weren’t just allegations; there was honest-to-God evidence of bribery and ballot stuffing on both sides in the chaotic atmosphere of Southern states still under Reconstruction. There were rival slates of electors from Louisiana, Florida and South Carolina. Black voters were subjected to horrific violence and intimidation to keep them from the polls,” the editors wrote. “To compare any of this to today is perverse.”

