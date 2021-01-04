https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/almost-third-new-poll-say-trump-was-legitimate-winner-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly one-third of U.S. voters believe that President Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said Trump won reelection in the Nov. 3 presidential race, while 59% said Democrat Joe Biden secured the victory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the numbers are sharply divided by partisan affiliation: Among GOP voters, 64% believe Trump won the election, while 93% of Democrats believe it was Biden.

Multiple media outlets quickly called the race for Biden. States later officially certified the victory, giving the long-time Democratic politician enough electoral votes to take the White House.

Click here to see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

